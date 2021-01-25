Is BlackRock Global Allocation A (MDLOX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Any investors hoping to find an Allocation Balanced fund could think about starting with BlackRock Global Allocation A (MDLOX). MDLOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

MDLOX is classified in the Allocation Balanced segment by Zacks, which is an area full of possibilities. Here, investors are able to get a good head start with diversified mutual funds, and play around with core holding options for a portfolio of funds. Allocation Balanced funds look to invest across a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, though including precious metals or commodities is not unusual; these funds are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation.

BlackRock is responsible for MDLOX, and the company is based out of New York, NY. BlackRock Global Allocation A made its debut in October of 1994, and since then, MDLOX has accumulated about $13.14 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. A team of investment professionals is the fund's current manager.

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 8.99%, and is in the top third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 9.36%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. MDLOX's standard deviation over the past three years is 12.49% compared to the category average of 14.61%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 10.12% compared to the category average of 12.35%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.63, which means it is hypothetically less volatile than the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. With a negative alpha of -0.91, managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, MDLOX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.09% compared to the category average of 0.89%. So, MDLOX is actually more expensive than its peers from a cost perspective.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $1,000, and each subsequent investment should be at least $50.

Overall, BlackRock Global Allocation A ( MDLOX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and higher fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

