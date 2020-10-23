Is BlackRock (BLK) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of BlackRock (BLK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BlackRock is one of 898 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BLK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLK's full-year earnings has moved 9.35% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BLK has returned about 26.35% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 13.74%. This means that BlackRock is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, BLK belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.76% so far this year, meaning that BLK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to BLK as it looks to continue its solid performance.

