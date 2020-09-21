Is BlackRock (BLK) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of BlackRock (BLK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BlackRock is a member of our Finance group, which includes 890 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BLK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLK's full-year earnings has moved 10.75% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BLK has moved about 10.79% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -16.38% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, BlackRock is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, BLK belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 47 individual companies and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.83% so far this year, so BLK is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on BLK as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

