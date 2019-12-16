Is BlackRock (BLK) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of BlackRock (BLK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BLK and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

BlackRock is a member of our Finance group, which includes 840 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BLK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLK's full-year earnings has moved 0.06% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BLK has gained about 26.93% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 19.01% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BlackRock is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, BLK is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.03% so far this year, so BLK is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to BLK as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.