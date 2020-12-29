Is BlackRock (BLK) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of BlackRock (BLK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BlackRock is one of 894 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BLK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLK's full-year earnings has moved 7.82% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BLK has returned 41.27% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 2.50% on average. This means that BlackRock is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, BLK belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #131 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.69% so far this year, so BLK is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track BLK. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

