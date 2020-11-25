Is BlackRock (BLK) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is BlackRock (BLK) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BlackRock is one of 895 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BLK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLK's full-year earnings has moved 8.93% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BLK has moved about 39.11% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 4.37%. This shows that BlackRock is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, BLK belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.76% so far this year, so BLK is performing better in this area.

BLK will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.