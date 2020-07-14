Is BlackRock (BLK) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has BlackRock (BLK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BlackRock is one of 894 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BLK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLK's full-year earnings has moved 9.88% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BLK has gained about 9.92% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 19.47%. This shows that BlackRock is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, BLK belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.77% so far this year, so BLK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track BLK. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

