Is BlackLine's (NASDAQ:BL) 179% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) share price has flown 179% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. Meanwhile the share price is 2.7% higher than it was a week ago.

BlackLine wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

BlackLine's revenue trended up 23% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Along the way, the share price gained 41% per year, a solid pop by our standards. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:BL Earnings and Revenue Growth April 14th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that BlackLine rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 104% over the last year. That's better than the annualized TSR of 41% over the last three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting BlackLine on your watchlist. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with BlackLine (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

