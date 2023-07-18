Is BlackBerry (BB) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is BlackBerry (BB) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

BlackBerry is one of 637 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BlackBerry is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BB's full-year earnings has moved 97.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BB has moved about 48.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 42.1% on average. This shows that BlackBerry is outperforming its peers so far this year.

InterDigital (IDCC) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 95.7%.

In InterDigital's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 157.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, BlackBerry belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 44.7% so far this year, so BB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, InterDigital falls under the Wireless Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #86. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.4%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track BlackBerry and InterDigital. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

