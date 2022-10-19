Is Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Black Stone Minerals (BSM) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Black Stone Minerals is one of 253 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Black Stone Minerals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSM's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BSM has moved about 66.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 30.9%. This means that Black Stone Minerals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX). The stock is up 187% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for NexTier Oilfield Solutions' current year EPS has increased 4.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Black Stone Minerals belongs to the Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 55.5% this year, meaning that BSM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this 26-stock industry is ranked #19. The industry has moved -0.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Black Stone Minerals and NexTier Oilfield Solutions as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





