Is Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Black Stone Minerals (BSM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Black Stone Minerals is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 256 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Black Stone Minerals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSM's full-year earnings has moved 22.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BSM has gained about 42.5% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 24%. This shows that Black Stone Minerals is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, EnQuest (ENQUF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 147.5%.

For EnQuest, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 90.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Black Stone Minerals belongs to the Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 39.7% this year, meaning that BSM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, EnQuest falls under the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #48. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +60.6%.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Black Stone Minerals and EnQuest. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

