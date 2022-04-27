Is Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Black Stone Minerals (BSM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Black Stone Minerals is one of 257 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Black Stone Minerals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSM's full-year earnings has moved 22.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BSM has gained about 47.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 21% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Black Stone Minerals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Centennial Resource (CDEV). The stock has returned 30.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Centennial Resource's current year EPS has increased 67.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Black Stone Minerals belongs to the Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 36% so far this year, meaning that BSM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Centennial Resource belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #6. The industry has moved +31.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Black Stone Minerals and Centennial Resource as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.