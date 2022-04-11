Is Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Black Stone Minerals (BSM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Black Stone Minerals is one of 257 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Black Stone Minerals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSM's full-year earnings has moved 13.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BSM has returned about 44.7% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 30.4%. This shows that Black Stone Minerals is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Centennial Resource (CDEV), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 57.5%.

The consensus estimate for Centennial Resource's current year EPS has increased 69.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Black Stone Minerals belongs to the Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 37.3% this year, meaning that BSM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Centennial Resource, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #23. The industry has moved +43.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Black Stone Minerals and Centennial Resource as they could maintain their solid performance.

