Is Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Black Stone Minerals (BSM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Black Stone Minerals is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 254 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Black Stone Minerals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSM's full-year earnings has moved 7.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BSM has returned about 27.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 27.2%. This means that Black Stone Minerals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ring Energy (REI). The stock is up 60.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Ring Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Black Stone Minerals belongs to the Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry, which includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 25.8% this year, meaning that BSM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Ring Energy, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #65. The industry has moved +39.6% so far this year.

Black Stone Minerals and Ring Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.