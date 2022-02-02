Is Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Black Stone Minerals (BSM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Black Stone Minerals is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 257 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Black Stone Minerals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSM's full-year earnings has moved 8.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BSM has returned 14.3% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 11.1%. This means that Black Stone Minerals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Crescent Point Energy (CPG). The stock is up 25.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Crescent Point Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Black Stone Minerals belongs to the Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.3% so far this year, so BSM is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Crescent Point Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #45. The industry has moved +23.2% year to date.

Black Stone Minerals and Crescent Point Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

