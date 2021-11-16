Is BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings is one of 273 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BJ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 12.06% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BJ has returned 67.44% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 4.51%. This shows that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, BJ belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #208 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 14.33% so far this year, so BJ is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track BJ. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

