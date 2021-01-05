Is BJs Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings is one of 250 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BJ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 14.35% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BJ has returned 0.16% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -2.19% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, BJ is a member of the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.44% so far this year, meaning that BJ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track BJ. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.