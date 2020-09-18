Is BJs Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BJ and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 237 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BJ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 17.11% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BJ has returned 71.50% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 2.51% on average. As we can see, BJs Wholesale Club Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, BJ is a member of the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 13.03% so far this year, so BJ is performing better in this area.

BJ will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

