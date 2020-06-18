Is BJs Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BJ and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings is one of 240 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BJ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 35.28% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BJ has returned about 52.73% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 10.77%. This means that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, BJ belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 13.76% this year, meaning that BJ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on BJ as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

