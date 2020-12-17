Is BJs Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 238 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BJ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 14.35% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BJ has moved about 63.37% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 13.79% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, BJ belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #118 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.13% this year, meaning that BJ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track BJ. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

