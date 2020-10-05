Is BJs Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is BJs Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 239 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BJ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 17.11% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BJ has moved about 73.88% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -2.32% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, BJ is a member of the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 10.18% this year, meaning that BJ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to BJ as it looks to continue its solid performance.

