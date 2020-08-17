Is BJs Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings is one of 237 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BJ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 29.86% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BJ has returned about 82.41% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -3.33%. This means that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, BJ belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.55% so far this year, so BJ is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track BJ. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

