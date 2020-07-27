Is BJs Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings is one of 238 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BJ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 30.57% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BJ has returned 76.21% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -7.37%. This means that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, BJ is a member of the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 11.18% so far this year, so BJ is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on BJ as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

