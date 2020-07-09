Is BJs Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings is one of 238 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BJ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 33.28% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BJ has returned 65.74% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -10.28%. This shows that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, BJ belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 15.93% so far this year, meaning that BJ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to BJ as it looks to continue its solid performance.

