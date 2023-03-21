Is BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

BJ's Wholesale Club is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 281 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BJ's Wholesale Club is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BJ has returned about 14.7% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 5.1%. This means that BJ's Wholesale Club is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is BuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD). The stock is up 52.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for BuzzFeed, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BJ's Wholesale Club belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #225 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1% so far this year, so BJ is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, BuzzFeed, Inc. falls under the Media Conglomerates industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #168. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to BJ's Wholesale Club and BuzzFeed, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.