Is BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BJ's Wholesale Club is one of 283 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BJ's Wholesale Club is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BJ has moved about 4.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -27.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that BJ's Wholesale Club is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is PVH (PVH). The stock has returned 27.1% year-to-date.

For PVH, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, BJ's Wholesale Club belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #175 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 17.5% so far this year, so BJ is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, PVH falls under the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this industry has 20 stocks and is ranked #84. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -27.3%.

BJ's Wholesale Club and PVH could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

