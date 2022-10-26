Is BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BJ's Wholesale Club is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 285 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BJ's Wholesale Club is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 8.7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BJ has returned 10.8% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -37%. This means that BJ's Wholesale Club is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.6%.

Over the past three months, PowerSchool Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, BJ's Wholesale Club is a member of the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #199 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 16.4% so far this year, so BJ is performing better in this area.

In contrast, PowerSchool Holdings falls under the Schools industry. Currently, this industry has 18 stocks and is ranked #61. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -10.6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to BJ's Wholesale Club and PowerSchool Holdings as they could maintain their solid performance.





