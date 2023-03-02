Is BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BJ's Wholesale Club is one of 281 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BJ's Wholesale Club is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BJ has moved about 8.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 8.5%. This means that BJ's Wholesale Club is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Hugo Boss (BOSSY). The stock has returned 18% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Hugo Boss' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, BJ's Wholesale Club belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #202 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.2% so far this year, meaning that BJ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Hugo Boss belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #62. The industry has moved +2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on BJ's Wholesale Club and Hugo Boss as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hugo Boss (BOSSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.