Is BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BJ's Wholesale Club is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 283 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BJ's Wholesale Club is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BJ has moved about 2.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 35.1% on average. This means that BJ's Wholesale Club is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.6%.

The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment's current year EPS has increased 29.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BJ's Wholesale Club belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 21.4% so far this year, meaning that BJ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Caesars Entertainment belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. This 32-stock industry is currently ranked #94. The industry has moved -37.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track BJ's Wholesale Club and Caesars Entertainment. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

