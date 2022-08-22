Is BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BJ's Wholesale Club is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 288 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BJ's Wholesale Club is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 8.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BJ has gained about 10.2% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -28.5%. As we can see, BJ's Wholesale Club is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The stock has returned 43.7% year-to-date.

For World Wrestling Entertainment, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, BJ's Wholesale Club belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.7% so far this year, meaning that BJ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, World Wrestling Entertainment belongs to the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #95. The industry has moved -23.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on BJ's Wholesale Club and World Wrestling Entertainment as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





