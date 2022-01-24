Is BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does BJ's Restaurants Carry?

As you can see below, BJ's Restaurants had US$71.8m of debt at September 2021, down from US$126.8m a year prior. However, it also had US$59.8m in cash, and so its net debt is US$12.0m.

How Healthy Is BJ's Restaurants' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that BJ's Restaurants had liabilities of US$174.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$530.9m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$59.8m as well as receivables valued at US$24.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$621.5m.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$681.6m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if BJ's Restaurants can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, BJ's Restaurants reported revenue of US$993m, which is a gain of 14%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months BJ's Restaurants produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$24m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of US$17m into a profit. So we do think this stock is quite risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for BJ's Restaurants you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

