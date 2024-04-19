Is Bitcoin a Millionaire Maker?

Over the course of its 15-year history, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has made plenty of millionaires. In fact, data from the blockchain analytics platform Glassnode shows roughly 115,000 wallet addresses with a balance of more than $1 million today.

But what are the chances you could one day join this select group? For the patient and long-term investor, the answer might surprise you.

A quick glance at Bitcoin's price over the years shows that the most explosive gains were made in its early days. From 2009 to 2012, the world's original cryptocurrency jumped from less than a tenth of a penny to more than $5, an absurd 710,000% increase. With Bitcoin trading for around $65,000 today, an investment of just $75 when it was worth roughly $5 would have been good enough to make you a millionaire.

As surprising as it may sound, there is still plenty of opportunity for the world's original cryptocurrency to create millionaires, even if the days of it trading for less than $100, let alone $10,000, are likely gone. There are complex simulations and intricate theories that can be useful in capturing Bitcoin's future millionaire-making abilities, but some simple math can do the trick, too.

The halving phenomenon

Bitcoin's performance is often analyzed in relation to its halvings. Occurring approximately every four years, these halvings reduce its inflation rate by half and serve as easy landmarks to break Bitcoin's existence into natural cycles.

One notable observation found by Bitcoin analyst Willy Woo is that holding Bitcoin for at least one halving cycle, or roughly four years, has never resulted in a negative return. Over this period, Bitcoin has shown an average annualized return of 30%. In other words, even if investors bought at the peak of a bull market, as long as they held for at least four years, they would eventually see a 30% annualized return.

For those considering #Bitcoin. Remember to hold for 4 years. It's never returned below 30% annualised for a 4 year investment, no matter how badly timed...



BTC: 30-60%, 75% drawdowns

SP500: 10%, 35% drawdowns

Real Estate: 10%, 30%+ drawdowns

VC Funds: 15%-27%, 10 year lock up pic.twitter.com/UjxCQAHM5l -- Willy Woo (@woonomic) February 22, 2024

While this is a lower-bound scenario, we can use it as a baseline to show what it takes for investors to become Bitcoin millionaires. Assuming an annualized return of 30%, one would need to invest roughly $85,500 annually for five years to hit millionaire status. Over 10 years, this number falls to around $18,250. For a 20-year period, you would only need to invest a mere $1,225 per year.

If you expand your viewpoint beyond the four-year mark, the potential for wealth creation magnifies considerably. Considering Bitcoin's average annual return over its entire history (not just a four-year halving cycle) is roughly 170%, the timeline accelerates, and the required investment amount decreases significantly.

The opportunity is today

It's crucial to acknowledge that past performance doesn't guarantee future results. However, the fundamental numbers behind Bitcoin remain immutable. At its core, Bitcoin's value proposition revolves around one key figure: 21 million.

With a finite supply of 21 million Bitcoins and the ongoing reduction of Bitcoin's issuance rate through halvings, supply and demand dynamics increasingly favor price appreciation over time.

As investors, understanding and embracing these fundamental principles of supply and demand provide a solid foundation for navigating market volatility. While short-term fluctuations and speculative trends may influence prices, the long-term trajectory of Bitcoin's value is anchored in its scarcity and increasing utility. With each halving, the scale tips further toward sustained price growth, presenting a compelling opportunity for hopeful millionaires.

