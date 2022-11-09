Is BioVie (BIVI) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has BioVie Inc. (BIVI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BioVie Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1187 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BioVie Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIVI's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BIVI has returned about 0.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 18.1%. This means that BioVie Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT). The stock has returned 41% year-to-date.

In Immunovant, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, BioVie Inc. is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 218 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 32.5% this year, meaning that BIVI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Immunovant, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 562-stock industry is currently ranked #67. The industry has moved -19% year to date.

BioVie Inc. and Immunovant, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.