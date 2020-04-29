Is BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

BioSpecifics Technologies is one of 894 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BSTC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSTC's full-year earnings has moved 1.07% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BSTC has returned about 0.70% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 3.46% on average. This means that BioSpecifics Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, BSTC belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 172 individual companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 10.97% so far this year, so BSTC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track BSTC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

