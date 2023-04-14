Is BioRad Laboratories (BIO) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bio-Rad Laboratories is one of 1150 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bio-Rad Laboratories is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIO's full-year earnings has moved 5.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BIO has gained about 15.5% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 0.3%. This means that Bio-Rad Laboratories is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 24.4%.

In CRISPR Therapeutics AG's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bio-Rad Laboratories is a member of the Medical - Products industry, which includes 101 individual companies and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3% this year, meaning that BIO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, CRISPR Therapeutics AG belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 554-stock industry is currently ranked #83. The industry has moved -2.7% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Bio-Rad Laboratories and CRISPR Therapeutics AG as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.