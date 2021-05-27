Is BioNTech SE Sponsored (BNTX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is BioNTech SE Sponsored (BNTX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BioNTech SE Sponsored is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1016 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BNTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BNTX's full-year earnings has moved 168.33% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BNTX has returned 148.25% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -0.17%. As we can see, BioNTech SE Sponsored is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, BNTX is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 466 individual companies and currently sits at #205 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.65% this year, meaning that BNTX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on BNTX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

