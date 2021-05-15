Is Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Using Debt Sensibly?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Bionano Genomics Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Bionano Genomics had US$14.9m of debt in March 2021, down from US$17.0m, one year before. But it also has US$362.1m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$347.2m net cash.

A Look At Bionano Genomics' Liabilities

NasdaqCM:BNGO Debt to Equity History May 15th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Bionano Genomics had liabilities of US$7.17m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$15.0m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$362.1m in cash and US$1.99m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$341.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Bionano Genomics is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Bionano Genomics has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Bionano Genomics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Bionano Genomics wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 12%, to US$11m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is Bionano Genomics?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Bionano Genomics lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$44m of cash and made a loss of US$41m. Given it only has net cash of US$347.2m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Bionano Genomics you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

