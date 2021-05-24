Is BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is BioMarin Pharmaceutical's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2021 BioMarin Pharmaceutical had debt of US$1.03b, up from US$852.7m in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$1.09b in cash, so it actually has US$55.9m net cash.

How Strong Is BioMarin Pharmaceutical's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:BMRN Debt to Equity History May 24th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that BioMarin Pharmaceutical had liabilities of US$430.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.21b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.09b as well as receivables valued at US$396.1m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$159.5m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This state of affairs indicates that BioMarin Pharmaceutical's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$14.3b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, BioMarin Pharmaceutical also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if BioMarin Pharmaceutical can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported revenue of US$1.8b, which is a gain of 2.2%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is BioMarin Pharmaceutical?

While BioMarin Pharmaceutical lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually booked a paper profit of US$795m. So taking that on face value, and considering the cash, we don't think its very risky in the near term. Until we see some positive EBIT, we're a bit cautious of the stock, not least because of the rather modest revenue growth. When I consider a company to be a bit risky, I think it is responsible to check out whether insiders have been reporting any share sales. Luckily, you can click here ito see our graphic depicting BioMarin Pharmaceutical insider transactions.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

