Is BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical is a member of our Medical group, which includes 901 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BMRN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMRN's full-year earnings has moved 7.99% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BMRN has gained about 41.51% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 1.78% on average. This means that BioMarin Pharmaceutical is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, BMRN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 393 individual stocks and currently sits at #121 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.05% so far this year, so BMRN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to BMRN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

