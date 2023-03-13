Is BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1167 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BioLife Solutions, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLFS' full-year earnings has moved 7.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BLFS has returned about 7.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -7.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BioLife Solutions, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP). The stock is up 6.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, CRISPR Therapeutics AG's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BioLife Solutions, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 102 individual stocks and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.5% so far this year, so BLFS is performing better in this area.

In contrast, CRISPR Therapeutics AG falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 553 stocks and is ranked #97. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -8.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to BioLife Solutions, Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG as they could maintain their solid performance.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.