Is Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Biohaven Ltd. is one of 1164 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Biohaven Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BHVN's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BHVN has moved about 1.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 3.6% on average. This shows that Biohaven Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Hologic (HOLX). The stock has returned 5.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Hologic's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Biohaven Ltd. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 553 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.5% this year, meaning that BHVN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Hologic falls under the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this industry has 98 stocks and is ranked #83. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Biohaven Ltd. and Hologic. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.