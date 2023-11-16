Is Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Biohaven Ltd. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1087 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Biohaven Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BHVN's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BHVN has returned about 109.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 9.2%. This shows that Biohaven Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Blueprint Medicines (BPMC). The stock has returned 45.3% year-to-date.

In Blueprint Medicines' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Biohaven Ltd. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 528 individual stocks and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 21.6% this year, meaning that BHVN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Blueprint Medicines is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Biohaven Ltd. and Blueprint Medicines as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

