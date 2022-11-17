Is Biogen (BIIB) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Biogen (BIIB). BIIB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors will also notice that BIIB has a PEG ratio of 1.88. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. BIIB's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 5.21. Over the past 52 weeks, BIIB's PEG has been as high as 2.19 and as low as 0.91, with a median of 1.19.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BIIB has a P/S ratio of 4.17. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 8.28.

If you're looking for another solid Medical - Biomedical and Genetics value stock, take a look at Puma Biotechnology (PBYI). PBYI is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 36.22, and its PEG ratio is 1.27. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 89.72 and 5.21.

Over the last 12 months, PBYI's P/E has been as high as 11,278.35, as low as -1,712.70, with a median of 16.78, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.35, as low as 1.17, with a median of 1.27.

Furthermore, Puma Biotechnology holds a P/B ratio of 6.99 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 3.01. PBYI's P/B has been as high as 20.77, as low as -54.16, with a median of 5.57 over the past 12 months.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Biogen and Puma Biotechnology are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BIIB and PBYI sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.