Is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a member of our Medical group, which includes 904 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BCRX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCRX's full-year earnings has moved 2.12% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BCRX has gained about 43.48% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 1.84% on average. This means that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, BCRX is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 173 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.49% so far this year, so BCRX is performing better in this area.

BCRX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

