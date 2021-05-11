Is Bio-Techne Corporation's (NASDAQ:TECH) Latest Stock Performance Being Led By Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already know that Bio-Techne's (NASDAQ:TECH) stock increased by 4.7% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Bio-Techne's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bio-Techne is:

12% = US$184m ÷ US$1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.12.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Bio-Techne's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, Bio-Techne's ROE looks acceptable. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 17%. Still, we can see that Bio-Techne has seen a remarkable net income growth of 21% over the past five years. Therefore, there could be other causes behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this certainly also provides some context to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

As a next step, we compared Bio-Techne's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 20% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:TECH Past Earnings Growth May 11th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Bio-Techne fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Bio-Techne Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for Bio-Techne is 38%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 62%. So it seems that Bio-Techne is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Bio-Techne is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 13% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 15% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Bio-Techne's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that it has been reinvesting a high portion of its profits at a moderate rate of return, resulting in earnings expansion. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

