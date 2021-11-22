Is Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bio-Rad Laboratories is one of 1119 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Bio-Rad Laboratories is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIO's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BIO has returned 33.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -5.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Bio-Rad Laboratories is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Fullgent Genetics (FLGT). The stock is up 80.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Fullgent Genetics' current year EPS has increased 30.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bio-Rad Laboratories belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 90 individual stocks and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.4% this year, meaning that BIO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Fullgent Genetics, however, belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #102. The industry has moved -38.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Bio-Rad Laboratories and Fullgent Genetics. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.