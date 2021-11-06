Is Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Bill.com Holdings's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Bill.com Holdings had US$1.77b of debt, an increase on US$2.30m, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$2.83b in cash, so it actually has US$1.06b net cash.

A Look At Bill.com Holdings' Liabilities

NYSE:BILL Debt to Equity History November 6th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Bill.com Holdings had liabilities of US$3.70b due within a year, and liabilities of US$757.7m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$2.83b as well as receivables valued at US$194.2m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.43b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Bill.com Holdings has a humongous market capitalization of US$34.3b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Bill.com Holdings also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Bill.com Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Bill.com Holdings reported revenue of US$308m, which is a gain of 83%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Bill.com Holdings?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year Bill.com Holdings had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$33m of cash and made a loss of US$161m. But the saving grace is the US$1.06b on the balance sheet. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Bill.com Holdings may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Bill.com Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

