Is BigBear.ai (BBAI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 643 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBAI's full-year earnings has moved 32.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BBAI has returned about 317.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 18.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

AudioEye (AEYE) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 70%.

In AudioEye's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 37.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.2% so far this year, meaning that BBAI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, AudioEye belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 146-stock industry is currently ranked #71. The industry has moved +30.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. and AudioEye. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

