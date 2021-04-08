Is Big Lots, Inc.'s (NYSE:BIG) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that Big Lots' (NYSE:BIG) stock increased significantly by 45% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Big Lots' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Big Lots is:

49% = US$629m ÷ US$1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.49 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Big Lots' Earnings Growth And 49% ROE

To begin with, Big Lots has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 24% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 32% net income growth seen by Big Lots over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then compared Big Lots' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 9.8% in the same period.

NYSE:BIG Past Earnings Growth April 8th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for BIG? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Big Lots Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Big Lots' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 23% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (77%) of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Additionally, Big Lots has paid dividends over a period of seven years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 19% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Big Lots' future ROE will drop to 22% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Big Lots' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

