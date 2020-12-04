Is Big Lots (BIG) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Big Lots (BIG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Big Lots is one of 206 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIG's full-year earnings has moved 14.07% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BIG has gained about 84.02% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 38.70%. As we can see, Big Lots is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, BIG is a member of the Retail - Discount Stores industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.56% so far this year, so BIG is performing better in this area.

BIG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

